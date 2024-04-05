Specsavers Fuengirola teams up with Ciudad de los Niños to help children see better

SUR in English Fuengirola Friday, 5 April 2024, 12:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola has teamed up with children's home Ciudad de los Niños and will give any youngster, who needs them, a free pair of glasses. The company will also be sponsoring days out to the Mijas Aquapark during the summer months, so the children can enjoy an extra special time while they are on school holidays.

Specsavers Ópticas assistant David Bradshaw pointed out how the collaboration came about: "I was able to visit the Ciudad de los Niños last Christmas and get a guided tour of their facilities and find out how they worked. I was very impressed with what they are doing for the 46 children in their care".

"They give these vulnerable children a place to live, quality education and everything they need to meet their potential and overcome the difficult situations most have come from. Studies have shown that poor vision holds children back from performing well at school. So, we thought that we could help these children by providing free complete eye tests and glasses, which are valued at 89 euros," he added. The Specsavers team already identified three children who were struggling with their sight.

Ciudad de los Niños director Juan Correa Ruiz said: "It is fantastic to be receiving this support from Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola to ensure that our children’s vision is clear, and that they can perform to the best of their ability at school". "Our budget is very limited and the significant increase in living costs have really affected us. Collaborations like these enable us to make sure our students have a full life and don’t miss out on experiences and ensure they have the best chance of a better life when they leave the home," he added.

"We are always looking for support to run trips and activities. We’d like to improve our football pitch and add a new course in gardening into our academic offering, which will require a new building. If any businesses would be able to support us to make these plans a reality, either through offering labour and materials, or donations, we would very much appreciate it," Ruiz pointed out.

Helping children since 1977

Ciudad de los Niños is located in Malaga and has been helping children since 1977, giving them a home, an education and the opportunity to integrate into society. It provides a home and education for 46 children between seven and 17 years of age.

Specsavers Ópticas Fuengirola is located near the bus station on Avenida Ramon y Cajal 6 - complete eye tests, including health checks are free. Visit www.specsavers.es to find your nearest store and request an eye test.