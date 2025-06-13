Soroptimist International Costa del Sol hosts a fundraising dinner

SUR in English Mijas Friday, 13 June 2025, 14:38 Compartir

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol recently hosted a fundraising dinner party at the Restaurant Benavra in La Cala de Mijas, uniting community support with a celebration of women’s empowerment.

The event gathered a crowd of Soroptimist members, friends, supporters, sponsors and distinguished guests for an evening of fine dining, live music and charitable giving. Entertainment was provided by singer Gary Scott, and attendees enjoyed a raffle packed with gifts donated by generous sponsors and supporters including Mona Elisabeth Davidsen Abogados, HM Hospitales InternationalHM, Just Law Solicitors, Abby Care, Sam Campbell Insurance, Mapuchi Moda, La Belleza del Alma, Mijas Dental Care, Tres Almas, Vitality Frutas, La Gusta Vieja, Birdie Wine, Thai restaurant Dao’s, Pizzería Primavera, Chiropractor Mogens Dahl, N&D Abogados Ana Orozco, Restaurant Benavra, T42 Restaurant and Alkimia Atelier.

A two-night stay at the luxurious Marbella Club Hotel was the top prize, adding extra excitement to the night. Guests also took part in the debut draw of the “Gorda del Verano,” a new summer lottery with a prize valued at over 300 euros.

During the evening, Soroptimist International Costa del Sol officially launched the 4th Soroptimist Award: Feed Your Optimism. This annual campaign promotes sustainability by recognising Malaga-based businesses and organisations that lead in sustainable practices.

“This is more than just recognition; it’s a campaign for awareness,” said Daphne Theunissen, President of Soroptimist International Costa del Sol. “We want people to reflect on what they eat, drink, and buy, support local producers, embrace Kilometre 0 and value the richness of our land.”

Nominations for the award can be submitted at https://forms.gle/YpG2jFW1FczCMmrH9 or by contacting the Soroptimists directly.

The event also marked the unveiling of the official campaign poster, an original artwork created by Zora Moreno Vathke, a talented student for whom the organisation has applied for a Soroptimist International of Europe scholarship.

Another milestone celebrated during the evening was the successful completion of participant selection for the upcoming Soroptimist Leadership Academy. Scheduled for November 2025 in Mijas, the programme will bring together 24 young women from 17 different countries, focusing on leadership, empowerment and cross-cultural collaboration.

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol continues its mission of driving positive change, advocating for women’s empowerment and sustainable living throughout Malaga. The evening stood as a strong reminder of what community, purpose and action can achieve together.

For more information about Soroptimist International Costa del Sol, the Soroptimist Award or the upcoming Leadership Academy, email soroptimist.costadelsol@gmail.com or visit www.costadelsol.soroptimist.es.