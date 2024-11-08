Soroptimist International Costa del Sol comes to aid of families affected by floods in inland Malaga towns

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 8 November 2024, 13:19

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol has launched a campaign to help victims of the 'Dana' that struck the country last week. The association is raising funds to help the thousands of people affected by the floods in Cártama, Álora, and Pizarra, some of whom have lost their livelihoods. The Mijas-based organisation has also teamed up #MijasSolidaria in an attempt to encourage locals to donate non-perishable food, toiletries and pet food.

One of the organisers, Anette Skou, said, "One of the reasons I am a Soroptimist is that it gives me the possibility to help others, especially when they are going through rough times. Having a network and knowing that the money donated reaches the people is very valuable. We are looking into how to collect more donations and help our neighbours."