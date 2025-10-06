Sold-out La Cala de Mijas Lions' donor club friends lunch raises 1,635 euros for charity

Tony Bryant Mijas Monday, 6 October 2025, 09:04 Share

The Donor Club Friends of the La Cala de Mijas Lions hosted a sold-out fundraising afternoon at Restaurante La Catedral (Las Lagunas) on Friday 3 October, a wine-pairing lunch attended by 50 guests. Raising a total of 1,635 euros, the event featured a talk about the work the Donkey Dreamland charity carries out; while Daniel and Alfonso Sánchez from the independent hearing centre, Sontec, offered information on how hearing aids improve quality of life.

Along with the wine pairing presentation hosted by Alberto and Jeannette of Vino de la Luz, the event included a performance by Estefanía Sorroche, who entertained the guests with rock-inspired violin music.

The stunning floral centrepieces donated by Janne Lassen of Valentin Wedding Flowers were sold to raise additional funds.

“Thanks to the generosity of attendees, the impressive total raised will directly support the club’s charitable work and community initiatives,” Lion Anne Bowles said.