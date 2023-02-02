Fuengirola increases assistance for vulnerable families The town hall has opened a new Comprehensive Social Care Centre, which includes an immigrant assistance service, addiction prevention programme and a social intervention project for training and employment

Fuengirola town hall has launched a new initiative to increase assistance and help for vulnerable families with the opening of the Comprehensive Social Care Centre, which is located in the recently inaugurated municipal building, El Boquetillo.

The new centre will assist families and people in danger of social exclusion, a sector which the council say has seen a sharp rise since 2019.

The new facility will include an immigrant assistance service to facilitate immigration procedures; a municipal homelessness and addiction prevention program; an aid office for Ukrainian refugees; administrative assistance to help with different benefits procedures; as well as a social intervention project for training and employment, which will be financed with European funds.

The new centre was officially opened on Wednesday (1 February) by the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, and the councillor for Social Services and Families, Rocío Rodríguez.

“Our Social Services department continues to do a tremendous job to respond to families in need. We have a large budget to respond to their circumstance, so anyone who needs help from us will receive it,” Mula said.