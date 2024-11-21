Skateboarding championship returns to Fuengirola for third consecutive year

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 21 November 2024, 16:20

Fuengirola will host the III Fuengifornia skateboarding championship at the Ignacio Echeverría skate park on Saturday 23 November, an event that will feature the participation of professional skaters from all over Andalucía. Registration can be made on the day and will include, in addition to participation, lunch, a bottle of water and a surprise gift.

A practice session will begin at 10am, while the youth category of the competition will be held between 12.30pm and 3pm, followed by a break for lunch. The championships will resume at 4.30pm with the junior category, while the open tournament for those over 18 years of age will take place from 6.30pm, with the trophy presentation ceremony taking place at 10pm.

Youth councillor Isaac Vargas, who explained that the competition will be divided into two modalities - street and bowl - said that this event is “gaining more popularity each year” and that the idea is to make it become “a benchmark in the world of skateboarding".

“Events like this serve to strengthen the skateboarding community and promote a healthy lifestyle among young people,” Vargas said.