Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Endangered Komodo dragons at Bioparc Fuengirola. SUR
Senior citizens invited to enjoy free day out at Bioparc Fuengirola with their grandchildren
Zoological park

Senior citizens invited to enjoy free day out at Bioparc Fuengirola with their grandchildren

The opportunity is open to anyone over the age of 65 who has been registered in the municipality for at least three months

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Monday, 26 February 2024, 13:49

Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has announced that another of the popular ‘Enjoy Bioparc with your grandchildren’ events will take place on Friday 1 March, an activity that is included in the town’s Semana Blanca festivities.

The initiative is open to any senior citizen over the age of 65 that has been registered in the municipality for at least three months. Those wishing to take advantage will enjoy free entry and to the zoological park with their grandchildren (under 12 years of age).

Registration must be made in advance at the town's Third Age department (Calle Blanca Paloma) from Monday until Friday between 9.30am and 12.30 pm.

Bioparc Fuengirola champions a new zoological park model based on respect for nature and the preservation of its species. Its facilities recreate the natural habitat of the different species, whether tropical, aquatic or adapted to jungle environments.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Hotel prices on Costa del Sol reach record highs with rates much higher than Spain's national average
  2. 2 Goal-hungry Malaga CF extend good recent run
  3. 3 Antequera stage impressive comeback to move closer to the play-offs
  4. 4 Two men in Gibraltar remanded for domestic abuse
  5. 5 Mijas rider comes second in international dressage competition
  6. 6 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Hemiandra pungens
  7. 7 Fuengirola swimmer returns from Spanish swimming championship with two medals
  8. 8 Popular photographic store lowers its shutters in prime Malaga location after more than half a century
  9. 9 More than 30 people arrested after 111 animals found in 'deplorable' condition across Malaga province
  10. 10 Czech artist showcases 'unique' art in Marbella

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad