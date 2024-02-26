Senior citizens invited to enjoy free day out at Bioparc Fuengirola with their grandchildren

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Monday, 26 February 2024, 13:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola town hall has announced that another of the popular ‘Enjoy Bioparc with your grandchildren’ events will take place on Friday 1 March, an activity that is included in the town’s Semana Blanca festivities.

The initiative is open to any senior citizen over the age of 65 that has been registered in the municipality for at least three months. Those wishing to take advantage will enjoy free entry and to the zoological park with their grandchildren (under 12 years of age).

Registration must be made in advance at the town's Third Age department (Calle Blanca Paloma) from Monday until Friday between 9.30am and 12.30 pm.

Bioparc Fuengirola champions a new zoological park model based on respect for nature and the preservation of its species. Its facilities recreate the natural habitat of the different species, whether tropical, aquatic or adapted to jungle environments.