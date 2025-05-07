Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Urgent appeal issued to help locate missing 31-year-old tourist last seen near toll area on Costa del Sol motorway
Missing person

Urgent appeal issued to help locate missing 31-year-old tourist last seen near toll area on Costa del Sol motorway

He travelled to the coast with his fiancé and the couple were staying in a hotel in Marbella. They were was supposed to fly back home on Monday but his phone has been switched off since the early hours of Saturday morning

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 15:28

A search operation has been launched on the Costa del Sol to locate the whereabouts of Patryk Kósciowski. The 31-year-old Polish tourist went missing in the early hours of last Saturday morning, 3 May, in Mijas. The last time he was seen that night was near the toll area on the AP-7 motorway.

Kósciowski was wearing denim shorts, a white T-shirt and white trainers at the time of his disappearance. He has blonde hair, dark eyes and tattoos on both arms.

He travelled to the Costa del Sol with his fiancé and the couple were staying in a hotel in Marbella and they were supposed to fly back home on Monday. However, the yooung woman has remained on the Costa and Kósciowski's family has also flown in from Poland.

They are all very worried, because Patryk's phone has been switched off since around 4am on Saturday. After an argument between him and his fiancé, he got out of the car to walk back to the hotel. He had one last conversation with his fiancé around 3.13am, after which the phone went dead, which is why his family fears that something serious might have happened to him.

SOS Desaparecidos and the police authorities are collaborating to find Kósciowski. In these cases, the cooperation of the public can be crucial. If anyone has any clues as to Kósciowski's whereabouts, they should contact the emergency services on 112, the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) or the Guardia Civil (062). You can also contact SOS Desaparecidos on +34 649 952 957 or +34 644 712 806.

