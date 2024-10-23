Super-concentrated 'Rosin Hash' marijuana bound for Costa del Sol intercepted in Seville

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 16:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A shipment of a new drug known as 'Rosin Hash', a super-concentrated form of hashish that has a very high THC purity, bound for Mijas on the Costa del Sol has been intercepted in the south of Spain.

Customs authorities of the tax agency in Seville and Guardia Civil intercepted the package from the United States and arrested an alleged suspect in Mijas for drug trafficking.

Investigators detected the package suspected of containing drugs at a courier company in Seville on 12 September. The package contained two bags of marijuana buds weighing approximately one kilo each, as well as a third bag containing a yellowish substance with a gelatinous texture.

Investigators found that it was a new drug known as 'Rosin Hash', which is a super-concentrated derivative of hashish that is characterised by its high THC purity, as well as by its potent effects which can have "serious consequences" for consumers. Once the package was seized, a police operation was launched to identify the recipient of the package, which resulted in the arrest of a resident in Mijas.

The drug is unusual for requiring 75 kilos of marijuana buds to produce one kilo of narcotic.