Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Super-concentrated &#039;Rosin Hash&#039; marijuana bound for Costa del Sol intercepted in Seville
Crime

Super-concentrated 'Rosin Hash' marijuana bound for Costa del Sol intercepted in Seville

The Guardia Civil has warned of the drug's potent effects, which can have 'serious consequences' for people who consume it

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 16:26

Opciones para compartir

A shipment of a new drug known as 'Rosin Hash', a super-concentrated form of hashish that has a very high THC purity, bound for Mijas on the Costa del Sol has been intercepted in the south of Spain.

Customs authorities of the tax agency in Seville and Guardia Civil intercepted the package from the United States and arrested an alleged suspect in Mijas for drug trafficking.

Investigators detected the package suspected of containing drugs at a courier company in Seville on 12 September. The package contained two bags of marijuana buds weighing approximately one kilo each, as well as a third bag containing a yellowish substance with a gelatinous texture.

Investigators found that it was a new drug known as 'Rosin Hash', which is a super-concentrated derivative of hashish that is characterised by its high THC purity, as well as by its potent effects which can have "serious consequences" for consumers. Once the package was seized, a police operation was launched to identify the recipient of the package, which resulted in the arrest of a resident in Mijas.

The drug is unusual for requiring 75 kilos of marijuana buds to produce one kilo of narcotic.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  2. 2 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  3. 3 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  4. 4 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  5. 5 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  6. 6 Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village
  7. 7 Prizes for pooches at Costa del Sol dog show
  8. 8 SUR wines and gourmet: five years of wine and premium products in Malaga province
  9. 9 Swedish hiker rescued by emergency services after cliff fall in Almeria's Cabo de Gata
  10. 10 Costa del Sol cancer charity co-founder receives OBE from Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad