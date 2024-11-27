Tamisa Golf Hotel in Mijas reopens as new luxury four-star venue

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 15:45

The Tamisa Golf Hotel in Mijas has reopened its doors after being closed for five years. The refurbished site is now a luxury four-star hotel following an investment of more than four million euros by Castilla y León company Salmántica Cum Laude.

The hotel currently has 24 rooms, although there are plans to increase that figure to 40 in the "next few years". Its reopening has paved the way for some 50 direct and indirect jobs.

During the official opening ceremony on Tuesday 26 November, hotel director Casimiro Rodríguez pointed out that the refurbished hotel has been adapted to the demands of the modern-day tourist. He said the hotel also maintains its essence of contemporary interiors, spacious rooms, redesigned common areas and "an avant-garde gastronomic offer", with which Tamisa Golf aspires to become "a benchmark on the Costa del Sol".

The strategy of the management of the new hotel is to turn it into a known location to host both corporate and family events, with a special focus on weddings. "We have a spectacular outdoor area that makes us a unique space for this type of event and therefore we are going to focus our efforts on this line of business," Rodríguez said.

Restaurant open to the public

Another of the new hotel's drawcards is a restaurant open to the public, which will be called El Mirador del Golf. The restaurant is one of the "great strengths" of the project, Rodríguez pointed out.

The restaurant will pay tribute to quality Spanish products and work with local and seasonal produce. "It will not be an extensive menu, but it will be very versatile, so much so that we are planning between four or five menu changes throughout the year, adapting to the products of each season and weekly suggestions," said Rodríguez, who also added the restaurant will have a "very strong" wine list.