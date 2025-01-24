Renovation of Las Presas pathway makes Fuengirola's green space more accessible

L. Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 24 January 2025, 13:49 Compartir

Fuengirola has recently completed work on one of its green lungs, renovating the path that runs parallel to Las Presas stream. In total, it is a two-kilometre route among dense vegetation from Torreblanca to the promenade.

Three years ago, a large part of this park was destroyed by storm Filomena, which wreaked havoc throughout the Spain. The work to improve the park began last October. Mayor Ana Mula said, "While the procedure to be able to do these works has been long, ... finally we can enjoy one of the most beautiful corners of Fuengirola."

The cost of the renovations amounted to more than 350,000 euros and were carried out by Hormacesa.