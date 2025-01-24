Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fuengirola's Parque de las Presas after its recent renovation. SUR
Renovation of Las Presas pathway makes Fuengirola&#039;s green space more accessible
Leisure

Renovation of Las Presas pathway makes Fuengirola's green space more accessible

Walkers will notice the native species that have been planted, the two new footbridges and the extension of the path

L. Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 24 January 2025, 13:49

Fuengirola has recently completed work on one of its green lungs, renovating the path that runs parallel to Las Presas stream. In total, it is a two-kilometre route among dense vegetation from Torreblanca to the promenade.

Three years ago, a large part of this park was destroyed by storm Filomena, which wreaked havoc throughout the Spain. The work to improve the park began last October. Mayor Ana Mula said, "While the procedure to be able to do these works has been long, ... finally we can enjoy one of the most beautiful corners of Fuengirola."

The cost of the renovations amounted to more than 350,000 euros and were carried out by Hormacesa.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town will be 'one of the most spectacular areas in southern Europe', according to mayor
  2. 2 Communities of owners and tourist rentals in Spain
  3. 3 Junta gives green light to Costa del Sol road widening project
  4. 4 It's all about the bass for Kali T. Parkin - whether that's guitar or double
  5. 5 Torremolinos considers discount scheme for municipal lift service
  6. 6 Explora Journeys: experience a new way of sailing
  7. 7 Vintage motors on display at Retro classic car show in Malaga
  8. 8 Police appeal for public's help to find missing 13-year-old Gibraltar girl
  9. 9 Benalmáderna to install sun shades in open spaces to protect school pupils from 'intense summer heat'
  10. 10 Demolition complete of building on land earmarked for new cultural centre in Benalmádena

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Renovation of Las Presas pathway makes Fuengirola's green space more accessible