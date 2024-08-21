Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ana Mula views the plans for the renovation project. SUR
Renovation of central Fuengirola street to improve quality of life of residents will begin soon
The bidding process for the remodelling has reached its final phase and the council is set to award the work to one of the nine companies that has submitted a bid

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 14:20

Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula has announced the project for the complete renovation and remodelling of Calle Independencia, located in the centre of the town, will begin soon.

The bidding process has reached its final phase and the council will award this action to one of the nine companies that has submitted an offer for the project, which has a budget of 336,481.06 euros financed entirely by remaining funds of the municipal financial year 2023.

The project, which has an initial execution period of 60 days, consists of the complete renovation of the network of sewage pipes and the infrastructure located under the road, which will remain without parking spaces and without access to vehicles except in the cases of local residents who live in the street. The road will be resurfaced at the same level as the pavement “to guarantee universal accessibility”.

“We are talking about a semi-pedestrian street that, due to wear and tear and the passage of time, requires a lot of work, not only on its surface, but also in its underground infrastructures. It is not a major project, but it will mean a substantial improvement in the quality of life of the residents on this street,” Mula said.

