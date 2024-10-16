Registration for Fuengirola half marathon 'breaks all records' and there is still time to sign up

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 11:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The VII Fuengirola half marathon has beaten its participation record with more than 1,500 runners already registered for the race, which takes place on Sunday 10 November. This was announced on Tuesday by Alberto Valdés, the race director; Pedro Vázquez, representative of Top Gestión, the main sponsor of the race; and sports councillor Julio Rodríguez, who pointed out that registration is still open.

The initiative offers two routes, one of 21km for seasoned runners, along with a five-kilometre route for fun runners.

“We are very happy to announce the news that the Fuengirola half marathon has already broken all the records. We try to differentiate ourselves from the rest of similar races by our extreme care for the runner, with details such as a gift bag which contains sunglasses, T-shirt and energy bars. A real gift with capital letters,” Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez explained that “there are a few changes” to this year’s route, which will pass by the Sohail castle for the first time, while the lap around the fairground has been eliminated.

A new addition will be the pre-race market in Plaza de España on 9 November between 11am and 8pm, which will offer sportswear by specialised companies.

There will also be an after-race event, which will include the medal awarding ceremony, a free paella, entertainment and a “grand raffle” with more than 40 prizes. These include a total of 12 hotel nights donated by local tourist establishments, along with meals, food products and spa and massage sessions, among other things.