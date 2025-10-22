Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Runners set off during last year's race. SUR
A record-breaking 2,300 runners have already signed up for half marathon in Fuengirola next month

The town hall has limited the number of runners to 2,500 and those wishing to participate in the race have until 5 November to sign up

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 10:49

A total of 2,300 runners have already signed up for the eighth Fuengirola half marathon, which takes place on Sunday 9 November. The town hall has limited the number of runners to 2,500 and those wishing to participate in the race, which has surpassed its previous registration record, have until 5 November to sign up.

“We’re on track to reach the record figure of 2,500 places,” councillor for sports Julio Rodríguez said during the presentation of the event, which was attended by Óscar Presa, the director of Top Gestión, the event’s main sponsor.

The councillor explained that this year’s race has “never had so many women taking part”. “Some 756 women have already signed up, which is 33 per cent of the total, compared to just 20 per cent three years ago.”

According to Rodríguez, the participation of international runners has also grown significantly. More than 350 participants from 30 different countries, including the USA, Canada, Great Britain, China, South Africa and New Zealand, will take part this year.

Another key point highlighted by the councillor was the steady growth of the event in recent years. “Three years ago, we had around 800 runners and since then we’ve practically tripled participation.”

Meanwhile, Óscar Presa, said, “This will be a great day for sport in Fuengirola. The town hall and volunteers put in a lot of effort to make it a truly unique event where everyone can enjoy a fantastic day.”

Registration can be made on the www.dorsalchip.es web site.

