Proposal for a free local bus pass for Fuengirola residents gets the go-ahead The 'municipal mobility card' will be available to registered residents for use on local urban services within the town

The town council of Fuengirola has approved in principle the creation of a free bus pass, the Tarjeta Municipal de Movilidad. The pass will allow free bus travel on urban services within the town for registered residents.

The councillor for Mobility, Isabel González, presented the proposal for this new card, which will cost three euros, at this week's council meeting.

The proposal went ahead with votes in favour by all the political groups and the abstention of IU.

Election commitment

"This is another step towards fulfilling the commitment we made to the people of Fuengirola in the last municipal elections, to make urban transport free. A firm commitment to improve mobility in our town, to make it more efficient, more sustainable with the environment and to encourage the use of public transport to the detriment of the private vehicle," explained the mayor, Ana Mula.