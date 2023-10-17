Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ana Mula visits Plaza de Andalucía in Los Boliches. SUR.
Project to remodel key Los Boliches square &#039;progressing at very good pace&#039;
Project to remodel key Los Boliches square 'progressing at very good pace'

Plaza de Andalucía will be transformed into an “attractive leisure space” for locals and visitors, complete with a children's castle with QR codes where stories and educational games can be downloaded

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 14:21

Fuengirola town hall has started a project to convert Plaza de Andalucía in Los Boliches into an “attractive leisure space” for locals and visitors.

The work will include the complete renovation of the 900-square-metre plaza, along with the installation of a new children’s playground. This area will have a children’s castle with a QR code where stories and educational games in up to sixteen languages can be downloaded.

The project, which has a budget of more than 430,000 euros, also includes the installation of LED lighting, street furniture and the planting of several species of trees and shrubs.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said the work has an execution period of two months, and that it is “progressing at a very good pace”.

“The condition of this square could be significantly improved. That is why we saw the need to promote this project in order to revitalise it and offer a much more attractive place for families and children,” Mula said.

Mula explained that the work is part of the town’s mandate to remodel different areas of Los Boliches to “improve the quality of life and well-being of its residents”. This includes the construction of an underground carpark with space for 1,000 vehicles.

