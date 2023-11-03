Project to expand and improve 'dated' Los Boliches health centre put out to tender

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía regional government has put out to tender the project to expand the Los Boliches health centre, which is more than 40-years old. The regional authority pointed out that during this time, health practices have advanced and the population of this area of Fuengirola has grown considerably. For this reason, “larger facilities adapted to current times are necessary”.

The objective is “to convert a dated centre into a primary care centre with the necessary capacity and equipment to attend to the healthcare needs of a town in growth”.

The project includes the construction of a new a two-storey building with a consultation wing and an emergency room that will serve as an extension of the current health centre.

The new building will also include 12 consultation rooms, and a basement area that will be reserved for future developments of the centre.

The project has a budget of more than 1.5 million euros and an execution period of seven months.