Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of Los Boliches health centre. SUR
Project to expand and improve &#039;dated&#039; Los Boliches health centre put out to tender
Health care

Project to expand and improve 'dated' Los Boliches health centre put out to tender

The 1.5-million-euro project includes the construction of a new a two-storey building with a consultation wing and an emergency room that will serve as an extension of the current facility, which is 40 years old

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 3 November 2023, 07:53

Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía regional government has put out to tender the project to expand the Los Boliches health centre, which is more than 40-years old. The regional authority pointed out that during this time, health practices have advanced and the population of this area of Fuengirola has grown considerably. For this reason, “larger facilities adapted to current times are necessary”.

The objective is “to convert a dated centre into a primary care centre with the necessary capacity and equipment to attend to the healthcare needs of a town in growth”.

The project includes the construction of a new a two-storey building with a consultation wing and an emergency room that will serve as an extension of the current health centre.

The new building will also include 12 consultation rooms, and a basement area that will be reserved for future developments of the centre.

The project has a budget of more than 1.5 million euros and an execution period of seven months.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ana Mata becomes first woman mayor of Mijas
  2. 2 Benalmádena hopes to better understand the needs of residents with new initiative
  3. 3 Registration opens for archaeological workshops at Roman site in Fuengirola
  4. 4 Torremolinos announces comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
  5. 5 Project to expand and improve 'dated' Los Boliches health centre put out to tender

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad