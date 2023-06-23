Private hire driver was stabbed 30 times in Fuengirola fatal attack

The passenger attempted to steal the car but was arrested by police after colliding with another vehicle

The driver working for the ride-hailing Bolt app who was stabbed to death after picking up a client in Fuengirola on Thursday morning has been named as Ismail, a 44-year-old Moroccan.

Spanish national Adrián, 34, and his girlfriend ordered a Bolt car to go and buy alcohol and were picked up from the door of Adrián's building in Calle Burgos at 5am.

According to the police investigation, Adrián was suffering from a psychotic episode. During the journey, an argument broke out and the client allegedly pulled out two knives and stabbed the driver more than 30 times.

He then tried to flee by stealing the car, but had an accident and was arrested on the spot. It was Adrián's girlfriend – whom he had only been dating for a few days – who raised the alarm. The first National Police patrol took only a couple of minutes to arrive.

Adrián tried to escape by reversing, but ended up colliding with a car parked behind him. In front of him was the body of Ismail, lying on the road. At that moment, the police arrived and ordered him to get out of the car. He ignored them and locked himself inside with the two kitchen knives he was carrying.

Officers broke the car window and sprayed Adrián with pepper spray in order to restrain him without using violence.

Adrián's girlfriend told investigators that they were drinking together on Wednesday night at his home. It is being investigated whether they also used a narcotic substance. When they ran out of alcohol, they asked for a Bolt to go in search of more. The first car to arrive on the scene passed them by. The driver noticed Adrian's abnormal behaviour and decided not to stop. That decision may have saved his life.

According to the woman's account, Adrián accused the driver of looking at his girlfriend in a lecherous manner before Ismail got out of the vehicle and was stabbed. When the driver fell, wounded by the first attack, his client jumped on him and allegedly killed him while the horrified woman called the emergency services.

The detainee was being held at Fuengirola police station before being handed over to the judicial authorities. Experts have begun to study his mental health condition - he has been undergoing treatment for years.

The man suffers from a mental illness that has required numerous involuntary admissions in recent years. He had recently uploaded videos to his social media networks with strange, nonsensical, messages.

Sources close to the case said that the man was known to the security forces, who have had to intervene on numerous occasions in altercations with neighbours or acquaintances.