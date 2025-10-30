Popular beachfront restaurant in Mijas Costa goes under the hammer

Tony Bryant Thursday, 30 October 2025, 10:56 Share

The owner of one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular restaurants, Olivia's, has announced his plans to sell by auction his beachfront business in La Cala de Mijas. Elliott Wright and his wife, Sandie, have decided it is time for a change and are heading back to the UK to pursue an “exciting new business opportunity”.

After 25 years in Spain, ten of those in La Cala de Mijas, the couple made the “tough decision” after “careful consideration”. The restaurateurs had hoped their children would continue in the restaurant business, but both children have returned to the UK to follow other career opportunities.

“I’ve decided it’s time for a change, a new chapter. As a family man, it’s always been my dream that my children would follow me into the restaurant business. However, life doesn’t always follow the plans we make,” Wright explained.

The sale will include the freehold beachfront property and the Olivia’s La Cala brand and trademark. All bids must be submitted no later than 12pm on 5 December, with a minimum starting bid of five million euros.

“It’s been a tough decision, but it feels like the right moment to turn the page on what has been an incredible chapter of my life,” Wright said.