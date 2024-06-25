Police mount search for missing 75-year-old British man on the Costa del Sol

Lorena Cádiz Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 16:27 | Updated 16:35h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Guardia Civil police officers, in collaboration with the GREA emergency search and rescue team, supported by members of the Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers in Mijas have set up a search operation in the town to try and locate a 75-year-old resident who has been reported missing since Monday.

The man with British nationality suffers from Alzheimer's disease, SUR has been told. He was last seen in the Mijas Pueblo area during the afternoon.

The search team and Mijas Town Hall have asked for the public's help in case anyone has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts. People should call 062 or 112 if they can assist with any sightings.