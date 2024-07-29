Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fuengirola beach. SUR
Police investigate man&#039;s early morning death on a beach in Fuengirola
112 incident

Police investigate man's early morning death on a beach in Fuengirola

Callers initially alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency services number because the individual appeared to be acting strangely before he headed into the sea

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 29 July 2024, 09:59

In the early hours of Saturday morning a man died on a beach in Fuengirola. The police are now investigating the circumstances of the death of a person who has only been confirmed as a male. No other details of his identity are known. Not even his age.

According to 112 Andalucía sources consulted by SUR , at around half past four in the morning the emergency service operators received a call from an eyewitness. They reported that an individual, in a possible state of drunkenness or under the influence of alcohol, seemed to be looking for a fight and had allegedly tried to steal from a taxi driver. He had been thrown out of a bazaar because he seemed to be trying to start a fight.

According to sources, the man went from the Paseo Rey de España in Fuengirola to the beach and swam into the sea. Fifteen minutes after the first call, 112 Andalucía received another call saying that there was a body floating in the water.

Police and medics went to the beach in Fuengirola and confirmed the death of a male. The eyewitness also confirmed that it was the same man who had previously been acting strangely. The circumstances of the man's death are now being investigated, but no further details have been released.

