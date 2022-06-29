Mijas police cycle unit will help keep the coastline safe during summer season The bike unit will support the work of the usual Local Police officers that are on duty in the town over the peak holiday months when the town sees the biggest influx of visitors

The councillor for beaches and the town's mayor with the police cycle unit. / SUR

The Local Police cycle unit will resume their patrols along the promenade of Mijas Costa to ensure the safety of tourists and visitors who use the beaches throughout the summer season.

The unit will consist of two officers who will patrol the 14-kilometre coastline every day of the week from 11am to 7pm until the beginning of September.

The cycle unit will support the work of the usual police officers that are on duty in Mijas over the summer months, a time when the town sees the biggest influx of visitors.

The town’s mayor, Josele González, claimed the unit’s presence will ensure the wellbeing of those who use the beaches and their facilities, while also working as a deterrent to street traders in the area, and to apprehend gangs of thieves and bag snatchers that might be operating along the coast during the high season.

“Security is a priority for us throughout the year, and even more so in these summer months, when the population multiplies. This is why we launch special services in areas where this type of surveillance is particularly necessary,” the mayor said.

Councillor for Beaches, José Carlos Martín, added, “The cycle unit will have the firm intention of ensuring the extra safety of everyone who comes to visit us.”