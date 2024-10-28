Police arrest individual for drug trafficking during raid on Fuengirola cannabis club

Sections
Monday, 28 October 2024
Fuengirola Local Police have arrested an individual for selling drugs in the premises of a smokers' association located in Las Rampas, an operation during which the officers seized 60 grams of marijuana, 88.64 grams of hashish and 380.50 euros in cash.
The police raid took place on Thursday (24 October) after local residents made several complaints about the smell of narcotic substances coming from the Smoke Free Town Fuengirola club. The police said that although these types of clubs are regulated associations for cannabis smokers, they discovered that illegal drug trafficking was taking place at the premises.
Cannabis use in Spain is not legalised but decriminalised. It is not illegal to smoke a cannabis joint in your own home, or in a private property such as an association. In the last few years, numerous associations based on Amsterdam's famous coffee shops have sprung up in Spain for smokers to indulge without fear of ending up in jail. However, the laws regulating these ‘asociaciones cannábicas’ are often as misunderstood as the law on cannabis in Spain in general.
