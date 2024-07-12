Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new pedestrianised area in Mijas Costa. SUR
Pedestrianisation project to ease access near beach comes to an end in Mijas
Infrastructure

Pedestrianisation project to ease access near beach comes to an end in Mijas

The 93,000-euro remodelling scheme in two streets complies with the current regulations for people with reduced mobility

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 12 July 2024, 09:29

Opciones para compartir

Mijas town hall has carried out the remodelling of Calles Montejaque and Arriate, two roads located in La Cala that have been pedestrianised with the aim of improving accessibility in the area.

Councillor Daniel Gómez pointed out that each of the roads has an area of 400 square metres that is now traffic-free. “They are streets very close to the beach and had architectural barriers that complicated the passage of people with reduced mobility. With this in mind, and once analysed, we believed that the most convenient thing to do was to make them pedestrian streets. Therefore, we not only aesthetically improve this part of Mijas, but also facilitate mobility.”

The project has included the complete renovation of the pavement, as well as the adaptation of the steps and the ramp that gives access to the beach in order to comply with current accessibility regulations. Bollards have been installed at the entrance to the streets to prevent access to vehicles, along with new low-consumption streetlights to reduce electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

New plants and trees that are suitable to the climatological conditions of the area have also been planted. "Because of the drought, we have looked for plants that require little water,” Goméz said.

The project had a total investment of 93,000 euros plus IVA (Spain's sales tax).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Town halls on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol determined not to miss the train
  2. 2 The rebirth of an icon: The Best Tritón hotel in Benalmádena Costa
  3. 3 These are some of the holiday resorts on the Costa del Sol where parking should be easier this summer
  4. 4 The episode of the iconic Spanish TV programme filmed on the Costa del Sol that was never shot
  5. 5 Plans advance for new desalination plant on drought-stricken eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Two injured in collision between motorbike and cyclist on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Fuengirola fishermen recreate ancient technique that is considered an art more than fishing
  8. 8 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz through to Wimbledon semi-finals
  9. 9 The fire in Malaga city's Cortijo Jurado district is now under control
  10. 10 Pedestrianisation project to ease access near beach comes to an end in Mijas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad