Pedestrianisation project to ease access near beach comes to an end in Mijas

Mijas town hall has carried out the remodelling of Calles Montejaque and Arriate, two roads located in La Cala that have been pedestrianised with the aim of improving accessibility in the area.

Councillor Daniel Gómez pointed out that each of the roads has an area of 400 square metres that is now traffic-free. “They are streets very close to the beach and had architectural barriers that complicated the passage of people with reduced mobility. With this in mind, and once analysed, we believed that the most convenient thing to do was to make them pedestrian streets. Therefore, we not only aesthetically improve this part of Mijas, but also facilitate mobility.”

The project has included the complete renovation of the pavement, as well as the adaptation of the steps and the ramp that gives access to the beach in order to comply with current accessibility regulations. Bollards have been installed at the entrance to the streets to prevent access to vehicles, along with new low-consumption streetlights to reduce electricity consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

New plants and trees that are suitable to the climatological conditions of the area have also been planted. "Because of the drought, we have looked for plants that require little water,” Goméz said.

The project had a total investment of 93,000 euros plus IVA (Spain's sales tax).