Image of the A-7 road in Fuengirola where the accident happened this morning. DGT
Opposite-direction driver sparks multiple vehicle crash on A-7 in Fuengirola
112 incident

The traffic incident forced one carriageway of the major Costa del Sol road to be closed for several hours this Wednesday morning

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 08:35

A driver, who was allegedly driving in the opposite direction on the A-7 near Fuengirola, caused a multiple collision this Wednesday morning. According to DGT sources, the incident happened at kilometre 1017 of the main road along the Costa del Sol in the direction of Marbella, just after 4.20am.

112 Andalucía received calls from several people indicating that at least four vehicles were involved in the accident due to one vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway. It appears that only one person, aged 45, had to be taken to the Las Lagunas health centre for treatment following the accident.

The incident forced both lanes of the A-7 to be closed until around 7.00am when traffic was restored. According to the live traffic information service, there were no major delays due to the low number of vehicles on the road at the time of the incident.

