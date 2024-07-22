Two people investigated for defrauding owners of lost or stolen dogs on the Costa del Sol

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 22 July 2024, 12:21 | Updated 12:26h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

As part of the so-called Operation ‘Dedros’, Guardia Civil officers from Mijas on the Costa del Sol are investigating two individuals believed to be the perpetrators of a scam to defraud three people who had reported their dogs stolen or lost.

The police investigation began in November 2023 following the disappearance of a dog in the municipality. In desperation, the owners of the animal posted notices on social media asking for help to locate their stolen or lost pet, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

Those investigated, taking advantage of the owners' distress and using the information that they had published on social networks, contacted them and offered them relevant information to locate and recover their dog in exchange for financial compensation, information that was ultimately false. Once the requested money had been paid, the criminals were never heard from again. In all cases investigated by the police, the alleged perpetrators had used deception to trick the owners into trusting them to recover their pets.

In addition to these three cases in Mijas, the individuals are also being investigated as alleged perpetrators of 24 more scams for similar acts committed in the Spanish provinces of Murcia and Alicante.