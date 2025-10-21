Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ongoing upkeep of new Gran Parque de Mijas expected to cost two million euros per year

Although it's not open yet, the town hall has now awarded the three contracts for the overall maintenance and security of the 270,000-square-metre space

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Mijas

Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 11:48

Keeping the Gran Parque de Mijas open will eventually cost the town hall an annual outlay of just over two million euros. The town hall, which received the completed project about two and a half months ago, has already awarded the three contracts for the overall maintenance of the 270,000-square-metre space in Cortijo del Ahogadero in Las Lagunas. The contracts were awarded for a three-year period each.

The first two contracts - for surveillance (390,000 euros) and conservation and maintenance of the installations and equipment (456,000 euros) - were both awarded to Clece, owned by the giant ACS.

Now, Acer Proyectos y Obras SL has won the gardening contract for 1.22 million euros per year. The offer of this Malaga-based company, with more than 25 years of experience and the Muelle Uno gardens in its portfolio, included a substantial reduction in the tender budget - 35.16% and 65.99% in the fixed and variable fees, respectively. The awarded budget has been reduced from seven million to 3.66 million euros.

The company that created the green spaces

Acer was in charge of creating the green areas of the park, as it was subcontracted by the company awarded the contract for the park's construction. This space has a natural Mediterranean meadow of 120,000 square metres and more than 2,900 trees.

The contract covers not only the upkeep and maintenance of landscaping and irrigation, but also the cleaning and washing of all common areas (squares, pathways, recreational spaces, playgrounds, sports areas, etc.), as well as the maintenance of children's areas, outdoor fitness equipment, street furniture, facilities, pavements and perimeter fencing.

