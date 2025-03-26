One of the largest clandestine sales networks for anabolic steroids, hormones and other drugs is busted in Fuengirola

Malaga Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 22:34 Compartir

Spain's National Police force has dismantled an organisation involved in the clandestine sale of anabolic steroids, hormones and medicines in Fuengirola. The large quantity of substances seized during the operation make it one of the most important investigations into unauthorised and illegal substances in recent years.

More than 20,000 boxes and blister packs worth more than one million euros were seized. In addition, two people have been arrested in relation to crimes against public health and involvement with a criminal organisation.

In addition, police officers seized unlabelled containers with pills and other substances made in clandestine laboratories, as well as smaller quantities of cocaine. Without a medical prescription and proper storage, such products can cause serious health damage.

The police have found that the substances, originally imported from Asia to Eastern Europe, were being distributed through the whole country with the help of online platforms and underground networks. Fuengirola was used as the warehouse location.

While the substances' composition is being studied, investigations remain open pending further arrests.