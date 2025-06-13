Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New 24-hour service will guarantee 'well-being and proper treatment of all animals in Mijas'

The company awarded the 1.4-million-euro contract will be responsible for the collection, transport, shelter and management of stray animals

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 13 June 2025, 11:07

Mijas town hall has signed a new contract for the collection, transport, shelter and management of stray animals, a contract with a budget of 1,387,592 euros that will be spread over four years. The initiative was announced by animal welfare councillor Marco Cortés, who explained that the purpose of this contract is to guarantee “the well-being and proper treatment of all animals in Mijas”.

In this regard, the awarded company will be responsible for collecting and sheltering animals that are considered abandoned or lost in public spaces, always acting in accordance with the current procedures established by the protection of animal rights and welfare law.

Cortés explained that this contract will provide a 24-hour service every day of the week for urgent cases - those that involve a real danger to people or severe suffering of animals. The company will also be required to collect animals whose owners no longer want them, animals found on properties involved in legal proceedings and those affected by diseases that could pose a risk to people, among other cases.

Moreover, the contractor is required to provide shelter in its facilities for the collected animals. During their stay, necessary steps will be taken to facilitate the recovery of lost animals. Regarding abandoned animals, the company will actively promote their adoption using its own resources and in collaboration with animal protection organisations.

“We are complying with the provisions of the animal welfare law, which states that municipalities are responsible for the collection and sheltering of lost or abandoned animals,” the councillor said.

