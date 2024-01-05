Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rev William Small at St Andrew's Church in Los Boliches. SUR
New chaplain for St Andrew's church on the Costa del Sol

New chaplain for St Andrew's church on the Costa del Sol

Revd William Small joins the Costa del Sol East chaplaincy which covers Fuengirola, Calahonda, Benalmádena, Coín and Alhaurín el Grande

Tony Bryant

Friday, 5 January 2024, 14:45

St Andrew's Costa del Sol East has welcomed a new chaplain, Reverend William Small, who recently finished his curacy training under the tutelage of Father Louis Darrant of St George's church in Malaga.

Revd William Small, who was licensed last month, is chaplain to the congregations the Anglican church on the Costa del Sol East. This covers Fuengirola, Calahonda, Benalmádena, Coín and Alhaurín el Grande.

St Andrew’s has been without a Chaplain for more than two years, but a team of retired and lay ministers has been very active in taking care of the congregations in the interim.

The new chaplain was born in Zambia, but has lived in seven other countries and worked in many more as a hydrogeologist before, while in the UK, he felt God calling him to full-time ministry.

He began his curacy in a church in Shrewsbury, but due to a change in family circumstances, this was cut short and he and his wife Lissi moved to Spain to take care of an elderly relative.

Here he took up his curacy training again under the auspices of the Diocese in Europe.

