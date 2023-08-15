Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Las Gaviotas beach in Fuengirola. SUR
New audio safety system for visually impaired bathers on Fuengirola beach proves &#039;highly successful&#039;
New audio safety system for visually impaired bathers on Fuengirola beach proves 'highly successful'

A special system was installed on the beach in June which allows users to activate the two audio totems and three sound beacons to help guarantee their orientation and safety

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 14:30

Throughout this summer season, Las Gaviotas beach in Fuengirola has operated as one of the municipality’s first audio beaches, a space where people with restricted vision can fully enjoy a day by the sea.

A special system consisting of two audio totems and three sound beacons was installed on the beach in June in order to facilitate bathing for the visually impaired.

Bathers are also supplied with a bracelet that allows the user to activate the sound devices, which are located on the beach and at sea, to help guarantee their orientation and safety.

Related news

The system, which the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said had been “highly successful”, is part of the council’s accessibility plan to facilitate access for people with reduced mobility and other disabilities to the town’s public areas and beaches.

According to the mayor, this year, more than 2,600 people with mobility or visual disabilities have used one of the four specially adapted beaches.

“We have been working on accessibility for years, not only in our urban spaces, but also on our coastline. We were pioneers in Andalucía when it came to creating areas for people with reduced mobility, offering them the experience of spending a magnificent day at the beach. We have four flags of Universal Accessibility, which endorse our compliance with the rules,” Mula said.

