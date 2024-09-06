New archaeological site unearthed during construction of new Mijas leisure park

The site was discovered during work on the leisure park that is currently being carried out.

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 6 September 2024, 08:37

Mayor of Mijas Ana Mata and historical heritage councillor Lourdes Burgos announced on Wednesday the discovery of a new archaeological site located close to the Cortijo de Ahogadero, which was uncovered during the work on the leisure park that is currently being carried out in the area.

The mayor said work will now be undertaken to preserve the site as part of the town’s conservation and dissemination of the historical and cultural heritage plan.

“We found this surprise during the work on the new park, and we expect it will provide added value to the new facility. We have a very important and interesting historical heritage that we always preserve and, of course, we are going to continue studying this new site to find out what Mijas was like in antiquity,” Mata said.

The mayor explained that according to the first analyses, everything seems to indicate that it was an area dedicated to industrial activities related to fish production (salting factory) and pottery. Mata added that both activities are usually linked to Roman settlements, of which there are numerous examples along the entire coast of the province of Malaga.

Examinations are now being carried out in the area of the pottery kilns, where wall structures have been detected, demonstrating that the site has several phases.

As for the period associated with the site, councillor Burgos said, “Materials found in the upper levels place it in the fourth century CE. The lower levels, where objects such as coins and fragments of pottery were found, provide a specific chronology and denotes dates that reach up to the first century CE.”

The councillor explained that this is a very important site and that intense work has been done to preserve any remains that are found. This will be coordinated by the director of the excavation, Alicia Benítez.

Work is also being carried out to determine if it has connections with other nearby sites, such as the aforementioned Cortijo de Acebedo.