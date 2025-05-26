Myke Towers: the 'panther of reggaeton' who made a crowd of almost 20,000 people roar on the Costa

Víctor Rojas Fuengirola Monday, 26 May 2025, 17:15 Compartir

The lights go out to the rhythm of the screams of the audience, who switch on their mobile phones to record the moment they have not yet begun to live. They know that, at any moment, the artist for whom they have waited for hours is going to come out. A panther swells in the centre of the stage, fireworks and... there he is - Myke Towers, the 'panther of reggaeton'.

The Puerto Rican singer sold out his concert months ago and broke attendance records at the Marenostrum Fuengirola venue by bringing together 19,000 spectators.

One of the highlights of the Myke Towers show came with his hit Lala, which the audience sang with such passion that the artist didn't even need to join in. During the performance of Girl, he dedicated the song to "the women of Malaga".

Dressed in a baseball-style T-shirt and short jeans, with a cap on his head, Myke Towers won over the fans, song after song. "I don't know where my soulmate is, I think they're somewhere up there," said the singer before launching into the song with that very title. At that moment, he read a sign that said: "Let us show you that we are your soulmate by singing it with you." A wish that didn’t come true due to "the difficulty" of getting on stage. However, he ended up calling a young man up and switched roles with him: Myke Towers held the banner while the fan sang. He repeated this with several people holding signs with the same message: to sing a song with him on stage.

The artist didn't need anyone else on stage, as he alone filled the stage of Marenostrum Fuengirola with hits such as Explícito and Pareja del Año, dedicated "to the women who come to enjoy their lives with their husbands or partners".

Mothers and fathers accompanying their children were also seen in the audience, although, at times, it seemed as if they were enjoying the show even more than the youngest ones.

"Grateful for all the people who have queued up, some of them since yesterday," said the Puerto Rican in-between songs, which ranged from trap and rap to reggaeton. The show blended moments made for dancing, jumping and hands in the air, with others meant for singing at the top of one's lungs - an energetic concert that kicked off this summer's Marenostrum Fuengirola series.

Myke Towers changed outfits towards the end of the concert, opting for a white tank top and chains around his neck, but the party didn't stop then. The artist, also known as Young Kingz, sang his most beloved songs. Then came "the anthem for bad girls" with Ella no es Tuya', followed by dancing to La CAPI.

The artist stopped his concert on two occasions to ask security guards to assist several people who had become dizzy. "You tell me, Malaga: do we continue or not," he asked after helping resolve these setbacks that did not prevent the show from continuing, with more fans on stage singing with him and more hits such as La Falda and Degenere.

"It's my first time at such a big concert in Malaga and I want this first time to be remembered," said the artist before finishing the concert. A camera followed him as he got into his car shirtless, while fans went wild once again.