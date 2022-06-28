New mural highlights old customs and traditions of Mijas As part of the plan to revitalise different areas of the Costa del Sol town to make them more attractive for visitors, the new mural is the result of a suggestion made by local residents

The new mural highlights some of the town’s traditions and customs. / SUR

Mijas town hall has boosted its tourist ‘selfie route’ with the installation of a new mural at the entrance to the Santana district of the municipality.

As part of the Parks and Gardens department's plan to revitalise different areas of Mijas to make them more attractive for visitors, the new mural is the result of a proposal made by the local residents of Santana.

This latest piece of artwork, which the locals have described as “impressive, wonderful and luxurious”, was created by a municipal worker, Benito Leal, who was assisted by local artist Antonio Mancilla.

The mural highlights some of the town’s old traditions and customs such as the espartero workers, the goat herders and women doing their laundry in the local stream.

“The proposal was the idea of the residents of this area, who wanted us to attract more tourists. They gave me the idea of what they wanted, although they have also contributed a lot. The result gives a nod to the work of our elders and offers a glimpse into the past,” Leal explained.

The town hall said that the “idea is to extend this initiative to other parts of the municipality”.