Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola
Miracle escape for driver and passenger after vehicle plunges 100 metres from AP-7 motorway bridge and down a ravine on Costa del Sol
112 incident

Miracle escape for driver and passenger after vehicle plunges 100 metres from AP-7 motorway bridge and down a ravine on Costa del Sol

The pair managed to make their own way out of the vehicle after it landed in a stream bed in Fuengirola, although one needed to be evacuated from the scene on a stretcher

Juan Cano

Fuengirola

Monday, 28 October 2024, 11:35

Two people have miraculously escaped with their lives after a serious road traffic accident on the Costa del Sol. A car ended up in a ravine after plunging off a bridge on the AP-7 motorway and into a stream bed. Despite toppling from a height of more than 100 metres, the two occupants of the car managed to get out of the vehicle under their own steam, although one of them was evacuated from the scene on a stretcher.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday 27 October in the municipality of Fuengirola, in the Higuerón area. For reasons which are still under investigation, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and it left the road while it was being driven over a motorway bridge.

112 Andalucía operators mobilised the Fuengirola Local Police force and the fire brigade. Due to the difficult nature of the terrain, the emergency rescue teams opted to access the accident scene via a house in Calle Golondrinas to evacuate the victim, who required a stretcher. The pair involved in the incident were taken to hospital for medical tests to rule out any other injuries.

