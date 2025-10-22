Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Panic in Mijas after motorhome fire spreads to three other vehicles
Fuengirola Se Queja
112 incident

Panic in Mijas after motorhome fire spreads to three other vehicles

The emergency services were flooded by calls from locals alerting them to a dense cloud of black smoke

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 12:03

A dense cloud of black smoke startled the residents of Las Lagunas de Mijas this Wednesday morning. According to municipal sources, the fire originated in a motorhome and, due to the virulence of the flames, quickly spread to other vehicles that were parked a short distance away.

The incident happened around 9.30am in the open field at the fairgrounds. Numerous residents called the emergency services to report the fire. As some of them could only see the cloud of smoke, they said that the fire might have started in a nearby school. However, the building has not been affected.

According to sources, it is a private plot that has been ceded for use as a car park. In addition to the motorhome, a bus and a car were also damaged. The flames also reached a lorry.

Fortunately, no people have been injured. The fire has now been extinguished. Although the investigation is at a very early stage, the initial hypotheses suggest that it may have been deliberately started.

