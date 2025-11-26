Motorcyclist dies following road traffic accident in Fuengirola

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 09:19 Share

A 51-year-old motorcyclist died following a road traffic accident in Fuengirola on Tuesday afternoon, 25 November, according to the region's 112 service, part of the Andalusian Emergency Agency.

Several calls received from 6pm onwards alerted operators to an accident involving a motorcyclist in Calle Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo and requested urgent medical assistance. The 061 health emergency paramedics and the Local Police were immediately mobilised.

Once on the scene, emergency crews performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the motorcyclist involved in the accident, but he could not be saved.