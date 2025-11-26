Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Motorcyclist dies following road traffic accident in Fuengirola

Despite paramedics performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the 51-year-old biker died at the scene

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 09:19

A 51-year-old motorcyclist died following a road traffic accident in Fuengirola on Tuesday afternoon, 25 November, according to the region's 112 service, part of the Andalusian Emergency Agency.

Several calls received from 6pm onwards alerted operators to an accident involving a motorcyclist in Calle Nuestro Padre Jesús Cautivo and requested urgent medical assistance. The 061 health emergency paramedics and the Local Police were immediately mobilised.

Once on the scene, emergency crews performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the motorcyclist involved in the accident, but he could not be saved.

