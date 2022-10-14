More than 700 runners register for Fuengirola half marathon The 21-kilometre race, which takes place on Sunday 30 October, has become a firm fixture on the national athletics calendar and the registration period will remain open until 26 October

More than 700 runners have already signed up for the fifth Half Marathon of Fuengirola, which takes place on Sunday 30 October.

The 21-kilometre race attracts athletes from all over the province and beyond and has become part of the national athletics calendar, although it is open to both seasoned and fun runners.

Registration for the race, which has a maximum of 1,200 runners who must be over 18 years of age, costs 18 euros and will remain open until 26 October (deportes@fuengirola.org).

The town hall is asking for volunteers to help out during the event with various tasks such as registering runners on the day, handing out bottled water and selling T-shirts. Those wishing to volunteer must send an email to deportes@fuengirola.org or proyectosdeportivos@fuengirola.org

Councillor for Sports María Hernández said: “We are very excited to host this sports competition again after a two-year break. We already have more than 700 runners registered, but we know that many people will wait until the last minute to sign up on the day.

“However, a race cannot be organised without the collaboration of the Local Police, the emergency and civil protection services, and the volunteers, all of whom play an important role."

The half marathon, which will begin at 10am, is approved by the Spanish Athletics Federation.