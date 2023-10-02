Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
More than 400 owners face fines for not picking up their pet&#039;s poop or not diluting the animal&#039;s wee on pavements in Mijas
Animal welfare

More than 400 owners face fines for not picking up their pet's poop or not diluting the animal's wee on pavements in Mijas

Plainclothes police officers are carrying out a special surveillance campaign in the municipality to ensure compliance with the law, which allows for fines of between 50 and 750 euros

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Monday, 2 October 2023, 12:40

Compartir

So far this year, the plainclothes unit of the Mijas Local Police force (SIMA) has report more than 400 people for non-compliance with the local byelaws, which includes the obligation to collect pet excrement and dilute their pet's urine on public roads in the municipality.

Local Police representatives said that they are carrying out an intensive surveillance campaign to prevent such behaviour among the public, who are reminded of the obligation to carry a bottle of water when walking their pets on public roads. Breaking the law can lead to fines of between 50 and 750 euros depending on the seriousness of the offence.

The modification of the municipal law, which included for the first time the obligation to dilute pet urine on public roads, came into force in 2022, making Mijas the fourth major town in Malaga province to implement this rule. With it, the town hall explains that they not only seek to raise awareness and join forces with citizens in the care and cleanliness of the city, but also to prevent damage to pavements and other street furniture caused by urinating dogs.

Local authority officials pointed out that they will continue to raise awareness about this matter through different campaigns under the slogan #CuidaMijas. The 'Your dog says a lot about you' campaign made residents aware in a humorous way of the importance of small gestures to promote a cleaner and more cared for town. Dozens of pet walking kits were handed out, with bags for excrement and bottles to dilute urine.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Colmenar: The village that tastes of honey
  2. 2 Kevin header gifts Malaga CF yet another win
  3. 3 Bremain in Spain campaign group continues to fight for Britons' rights
  4. 4 Five people reported missing after massive fire swept through three nightlife venues in Murcia are found safe
  5. 5 Nerja's World Tourism Day events a big hit with locals and tourists alike
  6. 6 Spain's Jon Rahm plays key role as Europe regain the Ryder Cup
  7. 7 Lack of training places leads to technology job demand in Malaga not being met
  8. 8 Expat charity in Benalmádena recognised by Ukrainian goverment
  9. 9 Malaga needs more than double the number of new homes that come onto the market
  10. 10 More than 400 owners face fines for not picking up their pet's poop or not diluting the animal's wee on pavements in Mijas

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad