More than 400 owners face fines for not picking up their pet's poop or not diluting the animal's wee on pavements in Mijas

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

So far this year, the plainclothes unit of the Mijas Local Police force (SIMA) has report more than 400 people for non-compliance with the local byelaws, which includes the obligation to collect pet excrement and dilute their pet's urine on public roads in the municipality.

Local Police representatives said that they are carrying out an intensive surveillance campaign to prevent such behaviour among the public, who are reminded of the obligation to carry a bottle of water when walking their pets on public roads. Breaking the law can lead to fines of between 50 and 750 euros depending on the seriousness of the offence.

The modification of the municipal law, which included for the first time the obligation to dilute pet urine on public roads, came into force in 2022, making Mijas the fourth major town in Malaga province to implement this rule. With it, the town hall explains that they not only seek to raise awareness and join forces with citizens in the care and cleanliness of the city, but also to prevent damage to pavements and other street furniture caused by urinating dogs.

Local authority officials pointed out that they will continue to raise awareness about this matter through different campaigns under the slogan #CuidaMijas. The 'Your dog says a lot about you' campaign made residents aware in a humorous way of the importance of small gestures to promote a cleaner and more cared for town. Dozens of pet walking kits were handed out, with bags for excrement and bottles to dilute urine.