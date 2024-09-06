Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An area in Fuengirola adapted for people with reduced mobility. SUR
More than 3,000 bathers have used one of the beach areas for those with limited mobility in Fuengirola so far this year
Safety

More than 3,000 bathers have used one of the beach areas for those with limited mobility in Fuengirola so far this year

The area has been enlarged by 84 square metres, ten new sunshades have been installed as well as 28 new sun loungers, 40 new mattresses and a wooden hut has been provided to store the equipment

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 6 September 2024, 15:39

This summer, more than 3,000 bathers have used one of the beach areas for people with reduced mobility in Fuengirola, according to the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited one of the four adapted areas on the Fuengirola coastline recently.

“Fuengirola is a national and international tourism benchmark, and its beaches are one of the main attractions for those who come to visit, spend a holiday, and those who live here. That is why we have been working for years on accessibility, not only in our urban spaces, but also on our coastline,” Mula said.

Pioneers

“We were pioneers in Andalucía,” she added, referring to the year 2000, when Fuengirola began creating spaces for people with reduced mobility.

She said, “Together with groups such as Cota Cero, we are working to continue improving these spaces, so that, today, all our beaches have an accessible area.”

Among the improvements carried out in the Fuengirola-centre area has been the enlargement by 84 square metres of the bathing area, the installation of ten new sunshades, 28 new sun loungers, 40 new mattresses; as well as the installation of a wooden hut to store the equipment.

Since Easter, during the weekends of April and May, as well as in June and July, 3,127 people with mobility or visual disabilities have used one of the four beaches, located on Playa Castillo, Fuengirola-centre, Los Boliches-Gaviotas and Carvajal.

The lifeguards who maintain these beaches have assisted 1,580 users, offering help to ensure they have an enjoyable day by the sea.

