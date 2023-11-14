Big turnout of bikers expected for Fuengirla Challenge motorcycle rally weekend

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

The Fuengirola Challenge motorcycle rally is expected to attract more than 250 enthusiasts from all over Spain this weekend. The main activity of the event, held from Friday 17 until Sunday 19 November, will be a route through Malaga that will highlight some of the province’s most iconic sites.

Organised by I Bike Spain and Motomercado, the weekend will kick off on Friday with an opening gala at the Coliflor Cucú bar on the fairground, during which, bibs, T-shirts and a map of the route can be collected.

Proceeds of the gala will be donated to the association of relatives of Alzheimer's patients in Fuengirola and Mijas.

Town hall announces motorcycle weekend. SUR

The motorcycle tour will start from Sohail Castle at 8.30am on Saturday, and participants will pass through five checkpoints established in different parts of the province, before returning to Fuengirola (Plaza de España).

The event will end on Sunday with a ride through the streets of Fuengirola.

