More than 2,000 euros raised at autumn charity event for Mijas animal shelter

More than 80 supporters of the Ace/Shin animal shelter attended a charity fundraising lunch at Restaurante El Jinete (Mijas Costa) on Saturday 18 October. The event raised 2,100 euros to help feed and look after the more than 500 dogs and over 200 cats currently in the care of the La Cala de Mijas-based shelter.

Sponsored by Ibex Insurance and the Costa Connection magazine, guests enjoyed a welcome drink on arrival, followed by a three-course lunch and entertainment supplied by violinist and vocalist Crissie Ryan. The fundraiser also featured an auction and raffle with prizes “generously donated” by members of the local community and Ace supporters.

During the event, president and founder Fabienne Paques explained the ongoing challenges of running a shelter where the animals need some 300kg of food every single day, as well as veterinary care and medication.

Explaining that the charity relies solely on donations, Paques said, “Any and all support is much appreciated by everyone at Ace. Whether you can donate food, or a few hours of your time every week as a volunteer, or perhaps foster or adopt, or remember the animal charity in your Will, this most deserving of causes is in great need of your help.”

The president thanked everyone who helped make Saturday’s event “both highly enjoyable and successful”.