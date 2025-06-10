Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sunday was dedicated to two wheels. SUR
More than 150 classic cars and vintage motorcycles roll into Mijas during successful two-day gathering

The two events brought together hundreds of locals, visitors and motoring enthusiasts during a weekend that the town hall said had “far exceeded expectations"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 09:43

Mijas hosted two events last weekend that turned the town into a showcase of history on wheels. The 3rd classic car meeting and the 15th classic motorcycle gathering brought together hundreds of locals, visitors and enthusiasts during a weekend that the town hall said had “far exceeded our expectations, both in the number of registrations and in attendance”.

The event kicked off in Plaza Virgen de la Peña on Saturday, which saw the participation of 39 classic cars spanning several decades of automotive history, from popular cars to unique, carefully restored models.

The event also featured live music and an award ceremony recognising the most outstanding cars. In a fun category, a trophy for the youngest co-driver went to eight-year-old Jorge Pardo, who participated alongside his grandfather.

Sunday was dedicated to two wheels and had the participation of more than 120 vintage motorcycles and historic mopeds. Awards were presented for best-restored motorcycle, best-preserved vintage bike and best moped. There was also a prize for the oldest rider, won by Sebastián Castro, an 86-year-old resident of Las Lagunas who has attended every edition.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez said, “The atmosphere was unbeatable, with moments of camaraderie and recognition for the standout participants. These gatherings boost the local economy and reinforce Mijas' image as a vibrant, tradition-filled destination.”

