Teenager without licence and driving father's car leads police on high-speed chase along Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 24 June 2024, 14:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A minor allegedly driving his father's car and without a licence smashed into several patrol cars and drove on the opposite lane in a bid to evade police on the Costa del Sol.

The 17-year-old, who was in the vehicle with three other people, sped past a National Police checkpoint in Fuengirola about 5.45am on Sunday 23 June. Officers pursued the car which sped along the A7 motorway towards Malaga city. According to sources, the driver made several risky manoeuvres in the middle of the dual carriageway in which it appeared he was trying to ram the pursuing units off the road.

Once he reached Malaga city, he continued to drive in a reckless manner, exceeding speed limits and even fleeing through some streets on the opposite side of the road. He also allegedly rammed several police cars.

A Local Police squad managed to catch up with the suspect at Avenida de Velázquez after the driver smashed into a traffic sign. Officers arrested the driver and a passenger, as well as two others inside the car who tried to escape on foot. Two police officers suffered minor injuries and several police vehicles were damaged, according to sources.