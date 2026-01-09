Mijas will install more than 150 video cameras in up to 85 'key' points of the municipality

José Carlos García Mijas Friday, 9 January 2026, 15:46 Share

Mijas town hall is preparing to install up to 154 video cameras in a total of 85 locations in the municipalityat a cost of 2.64 million euros.

The cost includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the system and maintenance for four years. The devices must be operational within nine months of the formalisation of the contract, which has just been put out to tender by the council.

Forty-eight video cameras will be dedicated to public safety, while 106 will be set up for traffic control, all of which are considered "strategic" areas by the council.

The deployment will take place in "key locations", such as accesses to the municipality, commercial areas, residential areas and "other sensitive points" identified by the local authority, "in order to optimise the capacity to monitor and respond to incidents", according to the project report, to which SUR has had access.

The areas selected are the result of the analysis carried out by the Local Police, "accumulated experience" and the demands of the residents. The ones aimed at public safety are related to areas where there are "situations of crimes against property, commerce, people or public health", as well as including sports areas and areas where people gather "where there is a risk of altercation or incident".

The plazas Virgen de la Peña and Constitución, Avenida del Compás and Paseo de la Muralla are some of these points. In some streets and residential areas, they will be installed with the dual purpose of public safety and traffic control.

Real-time and number plates

The video surveillance system is designed to provide "real time coverage", facilitating the work of the Mijas Local Police in the management of public safety and traffic surveillance. The cameras installed will allow "continuous observation of the areas of greatest interest, enabling the identification of risk situations or events that require the intervention of the police". In this way, "it is hoped to improve not only the public's perception of security, but also to increase the effectiveness of police interventions", according to the town hall.

The town hall will control the accesses to Mijas to "facilitate the search and control of the presence of vehicles involved in incidents under police investigation"

The project is designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in video surveillance, incorporating high resolution IP cameras, some of which allow the reading of number plates, which will transmit the images in real time to the control centre located in the Local Police headquarters. "The technology used will allow centralised management of the supervision of the most critical areas of Mijas, virtually increasing the police presence on the streets," the council said.

In the case of traffic control with vehicle identification, the accesses to the municipality have been included, such as the roundabouts of the boulevard of La Cala that connect with the A-7, or the roundabouts of the AP-7 in Calahonda, with the aim of "facilitating the search for and control of the presence of vehicles involved in incidents under police investigation".