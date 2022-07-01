Infoca helicopters and firefighters on the ground tackle new wildfire in Mijas The latest forest fire is burning in the Valdacados area and it comes just three days after a blaze in the Paraje Atalaya

There is another forest fire in the mountains, and again it is in Mijas. Members of the Plan Infoca brigade are tackling a blaze this Friday afternoon, 1 July, in what is known as the Valdacados area.

Helicopters are currently working from the air and on the ground are two specialist brigades (Bricas), as well as three groups of forest firefighters, with the support of two fire engines.

The fire is in Mijas again, where another fire broke out just three days ago, that time at around 1.30am in the morning, in the Paraje Atalaya area. That fire forced the closure of A-7053 road, between kilometres 6 and 8 in the Entrerríos area, and some houses and horse riding stables had to be evacuated.