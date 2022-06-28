More than 40 Infoca firefighters continue their battle to control Mijas wildfire

Almost 50 specialist Plan Infoca forest firefighters are continuing their efforts to control a wildfire in the Paraje Atalaya area of Mijas which broke out in the early hours of this Tuesday morning, 28 June.
DECLARADO #IFMijas, #Málaga, en Paraje Atalaya. Medios ya interviniendo: 32 #BomberosForestales, 2 #AAMM y 2 autobomba.INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 27, 2022
The fire was declared on the brigade’s Twitter account at around 1.30am and the initially reported 32 firefighters was quickly increased to 45. The fire even forced the A-7053 road to be closed to traffic between kilometres 6 and 8 in the Entrerríos area.
ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFMijas. Medios ampliados, en estos momentos: 45 #BomberosForestales, 2 #TOP, 2 #AAMM, el subdirector del #COPMálaga y 2 autobombas y 1 nodriza.INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 27, 2022
Shortly before 7am, Infoca reported that the blaze was considered ‘stabilised’ and efforts were continuing to control it before finally extinguishing the fire.
ESTABILIZADO #IFMijas, #Málaga.INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 28, 2022
Una buena noticia para empezar la jornada y darte los #BuenosDías. Continuamos trabajando sobre la zona, ahora ya para su control.
