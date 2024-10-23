Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mijas town hall&#039;s foreigners department to host informative talk in English
Community

Mijas town hall's foreigners department to host informative talk in English

The session will offer advice about the process of exchanging driving licences in Spain, residency applications and European travel information

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 12:19

Opciones para compartir

The foreigners department of Mijas town hall, in collaboration with British Lawyer Spain and Abogado en la Red, will host an informative talk in English for British residents of the municipality on Wednesday 30 October.

The talk, held in the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas at 4pm, will offer information such as the process of exchanging a British driving licence in Spain, residency applications for exceptional circumstances, and European travel information and authorisation systems, among other things. A representative from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in Madrid will also be on hand to answer questions about entry/exit regulations.

The talk is free and seating is limited, so prior registration must be made via an email to info@britishlawyerspain.com or by phoning 678 826 771.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  2. 2 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  3. 3 Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village
  4. 4 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  5. 5 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  6. 6 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  7. 7 SUR wines and gourmet: five years of wine and premium products in Malaga province
  8. 8 More than 120 people of 24 different nationalities have already used new legal advice service in Torremolinos
  9. 9 Prizes for pooches at Costa del Sol dog show
  10. 10 Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad