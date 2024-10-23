Mijas town hall's foreigners department to host informative talk in English

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 12:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The foreigners department of Mijas town hall, in collaboration with British Lawyer Spain and Abogado en la Red, will host an informative talk in English for British residents of the municipality on Wednesday 30 October.

The talk, held in the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas at 4pm, will offer information such as the process of exchanging a British driving licence in Spain, residency applications for exceptional circumstances, and European travel information and authorisation systems, among other things. A representative from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in Madrid will also be on hand to answer questions about entry/exit regulations.

The talk is free and seating is limited, so prior registration must be made via an email to info@britishlawyerspain.com or by phoning 678 826 771.