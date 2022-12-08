Mijas town hall launches charity recycled Christmas tree route Organised by the association, La Alegría de la Huerta, and with the collaboration of local traders and residents, the initiative consists of the installation of 14 Christmas trees made with recycled materials located in different areas in Mijas Pueblo

Mijas town hall has announced that the VII Ruta de los Árboles Solidarios will be held until 5 January. Organised by the Tourism department and the association, La Alegría de la Huerta, and with the collaboration of local traders and residents, the initiative consists of the installation of 14 Christmas trees made with recycled materials located in different areas in Mijas Pueblo.

The president of the association, Antonia Núñez, explained that the project has been organised to highlight the importance of caring for the environment, while also raising awareness of the importance of recycling.

“Recycling has motivated us to create this initiative: we are making our own decorations in order to avoid buying large quantities of expensive decorative elements for our houses that we don't like the following year,” Núñez said.

The initiative includes a prize raffle with gifts donated by local businesses. Those wishing to participate can purchase a plan of the locations of the trees for one euro. Participants must select their three favourite trees, and then submit the plan in the special post boxes that have been installed in the Mijas Pueblo tourist office, and at the Bootello and Siete Caños chemists.

All money raised will be donated to Cáritas Parroquial.