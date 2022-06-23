Mijas launches chiringuito map to attract business to its beach bars during the summer season The map, which will be available from all tourist information offices in the town, will include a photo of each establishment, along with the address, telephone number and a QR code with information about the menu

Mijas town hall has launched a new map that lists all of the municipality’s 22 chiringuito beach bars as part of its plan to attract tourism to its coastal area during the summer season.

The map, which will be available from all of the tourist information offices in Mijas, will include a photo of each establishment, along with the address, telephone number and a QR code that will offer users the chance to view the menu and information concerning nutrition and food allergies.

The Tourism department launched the map in order to support the local hospitality sector, and also to promote the typical gastronomy available along Mijas Costa.

The town hall said that Mijas is “gradually recovering” from the coronavirus pandemic largely due to national tourism, but it is now getting ready to welcome the influx of international tourists who are expected to arrive over the coming months.

The initiative was launched by the councillor for Tourism, José Carlos Martín, who said, "Gastronomy is one of the tourist segments that is on the rise and, especially in summer, it is our beach establishments that attract the eyes of all visitors. While enjoying a swim in the Mediterranean, tourists can also taste the best of the food we have to offer.”